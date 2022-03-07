Bank Leumi to Report Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results on March 9, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced that it will release its Q4 and Annual 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Mr. Hanan Friedman, President & CEO and Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A. The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET) by Zoom, using the following link:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://bankleumi-co-il.zoom.us/j/65329816623?pwd=SzdqL0pFT0dEWGJpQzYwVVJFTUQ4dz09

Passcode: 695233

Or Telephone:

International numbers available: https://bankleumi-co-il.zoom.us/u/ceeFM8ms84

Meeting ID: 653 2981 6623

Passcode: 695233

SIP: 65329816623@fr.zmeu.us

Passcode: 695233

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of reporting, on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact InvestorRelations@bankleumi.com

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

View original content:

SOURCE Bank Leumi