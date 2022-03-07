Canopy Growth Heads to Expo West Bringing Lineup of CBD Products and Industry Panel to Show Attendees

Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau will be on display March 8-12, 2022 at the show in Anaheim, CA

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today their participation in Natural Products Expo West 2022. Serving as a Silver Sponsor of the Expo, Canopy Growth's CBD brands, including Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau, will be on display from March 8-12 in Anaheim, CA.

Canopy Growth will also host an industry panel at the show on Thursday, March 10 titled Cannabis Evolution: The Latest Innovations and Trends in CBD and Wellness. With consumers increasingly reaching for CBD products to support wellness, show attendees are invited to join Sol Clahane, Vice President and General Manager for the U.S. Region at Canopy Growth, CJ Rapp, CEO of Karma Culture, the manufacturer of Karma CBD Water, and Jonathan Small, Editor-in-Chief of Green Entrepreneur, for a lively conversation that unpacks CBD wellness trends and highlights innovations powering the CBD space.

"As more consumers continue to enter and explore the CBD category, we're thrilled to be able to showcase our lineup of CBD offerings at Expo West and highlight how each of our brands and formats can address consumers' wellness needs," said Sol Clahane, Vice President and General Manager for the U.S. Region at Canopy Growth. "I'm looking forward to sitting down with my fellow panelists during the show for what I know will be an informative and lively discussion about the CBD industry."

Canopy Growth's portfolio of CBD brands includes Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau, offering consumers ways to embrace CBD wellness through multiple formats across beverages, edibles, softgels and topicals:

Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their wellness throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products that are accessible, non-intimidating and delicious. The line includes gummies, oils and softgels, as well as the new line of CBD Wellness Topicals, featuring Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream.

Quatreau is a line of premium 20mg CBD-infused sparkling waters that contain the most CBD for the price and are made with zero sugar and simple, natural ingredients. Flavors include Cucumber + Mint, Passionfruit + Guava, Ginger + Lime and Blueberry + Acai.

For more information on Canopy Growth CBD products and where to find them, please visit ShopCanopy.com.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

