Gap’s Spring Campaign Champions Individuality and the Freedom to Be Yourself

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, individuality shines through in Gap's campaign, celebrating a dimensional cast of unique individuals radiating the profound joy that comes with the freedom of being your true self—your best self. Originating from all over the world, Gap's individuals have defined themselves -- a collective of distinct backgrounds, experiences and truths unified by community and self-expression.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8840357-gap-spring-2022-campaign-champions-individuality-and-freedom-to-be-yourself/

"As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths—not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style."

Concepted by Gap Global Creative Director Len Peltier and shot by renowned fashion photographer Zoey Grossman (@zoeygrossman), the creative features noteworthy champions for social justice, environmentalism, women's rights and more. Gap's individuals are breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change. They are individuals living their truth, as described so powerfully in the campaign creative by non-binary trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal in their verse, 'Dream of Freedom. Dream of Me':

And if there do be a dream

The dream has to include me

Otherwise ain't gonna sleep

Or close my eyes just to be

If it do be a dream

I hope this dream's dream

Is for me to be free

Gap's campaign cast includes:

Dapper Dan (@ (@ dapperdanharlem ) – legendary Harlem-based fashion designer and style influencer known for introducing high fashion to the hip hop world

Shalom Harlow (@ (@ shalomharlow ) – supermodel and student of the healing arts since age 8, Shalom is training in somatic psychology and somatic therapeutic modalities to help others in their chronic health challenges

Kai-Isaiah Jamal (@ (@ kai_isaiah_jamal ) – non-binary trans-visibility artist breaking down barriers broadening the cultural understanding of identity

Indira Scott (@i (@i ndira ) – creator, humanitarian, and model pushing the agenda of self-love by empowering communities through representation and awareness

Georgie Badiel-Liberty a .k.a The Water Princess (@ Burkina Faso (@ georgiebadiel ) Burkinabé model, children's book author and activist who has taken on the issue of the lack of potable drinking water in her West African homeland of

Yumi Nu (@ (@ _yumi_nu ) – Japanese-Dutch model, and musician launching a new EP, Hajime, in summer 2022

Clementine Desseaux (@ (@ bonjourclem ) – entrepreneur, model and body-positive activist working for women with women for self-acceptance and CEO of All Womxn Project

Chito (@ Seattle -born, New York and Mexico City -based fine artist (@ chito.international ) –-born,and-based fine artist

Raph (@ (@ iamraph ) French American singer-songwriter telling stories of love, loss, coming of age, and the generosity of the human spirit

The Spearman Brothers: Michael and Daniel Spearman (@ (@ spearmanbrothers_horns ) – musicians composing music inspired by modern Black dance music educating and mentoring the youth

Bryant Giles (@ (@ bryantdgiles ) – fine artist and designer creating contemporary, unapologetic interpretations of today's social climate through intricate visual layering exploring themes of mental health, identity, and existing within flawed systems

David "illy" Bennett (@ (@ illson44 ) – bboy break-dancer and artist passionate about living life to the fullest and inspiring others

Ryan Yoo / boylife (@ New York based recording artist spreading love (@ gelatowilliams ) –based recording artist spreading love

Within the creative, Gap's cast showcase their individual style and their power of self-expression through Gap icons for spring. Versatile classics, like khaki shorts, tapered and wide leg khakis, 90s loose-fit denim and khakis, are styled back to varsity sweaters, vintage soft hoodies, oversized parkas, poplin shirts and classic pocket tees with pops of bold, optimistic color grounded in neutrals. 100% of Gap denim and khakis are made through Washwell, Gap's water saving program that uses at least 20% less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods.

As two American icons– Harlem-based designer and campaign headliner Dapper Dan and Gap's beloved arch logo hoodie – Dapper Dan and Gap are proud to collaborate on a special edition DAP GAP hoodie, creating a new instant classic of modern American style. This limited-edition item will drop exclusively online on March 10 at 4:00p.m (ET).

Gap's spring campaign debuts tomorrow across out-of-home media and digital, TV and streaming video.

