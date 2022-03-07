GOLDEN GRAIL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS WITH PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY TO AMPLIFY AWARENESS

Led by Shep Doniger who has worked with more than one dozen beverage brands, including CELSIUS Holdings (CELH) will be focused on investor, trade and consumer communications

WESTON, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced it has hired Black Dog Communications Group, Inc. (BDCG) to help with strategic communications and public relations. In specific, BDCG and its founder, who have worked with more than one dozen beverage brands and helped launch and establish successful brands such as Celsius https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CELH?p=CELH&.tsrc=fin-srch (CELH), will be another driver in gaining and amplifying awareness within the investor community, beverage trades and consumer media.

BDCG is a full-service strategic marketing communications and public relations firm with offices in Delray Beach, FL and New York. The firm helps clients reach key audiences with critical messages about their business, services, products and brands. The company focuses on helping clients gain meaningful industry, consumer and customer attention through the media combined with strategic branding activities that positively impacts their brands, their bottom lines and helps them achieve their business objectives. Some of their beverage clients include Celsius Holdings, Bravo! Foods Slammers, Power Trip Energy Drinks, Mad Croc Energy, Youthtopia and Shark Energy Drink.

"In the case of Celsius, my company helped win over $11m in media publicity which directly increased sales to distributors and garnered tens of millions of consumer impressions. Celsius™ appeared on over 1000 newscasts on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, and independents in many US markets as well as shows such as Food Network Unwrapped, NBC Today Show, The Doctors, Extra, and even internationally. We know how to develop a strong PR strategy for publicly traded beverage brands and we are very excited to play a part in Golden Grail Beverages," said Shep Doniger, Principal at BDCG.

"When I was VP of Marketing for Celsius, Shep was our public relations arm. His accomplishments and work impressed me then and I am very pleased to have him on my team again, at Golden Grail. We understand the importance of effective communication. It creates a sense of transparency and builds a sense of trust. Investors, trade and consumers are likely to feel that they're a part of the bigger picture and be loyal, when there is ongoing news, outreach and media exposure," Erin Heit, Chief Marketing Consultant, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

