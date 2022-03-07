LGBTQ+ Charity Music Festival LOVELOUD Returns May 14 With All-Star Lineup of Artists

SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVELOUD Festival ( http://loveloudfest.com ) is thrilled to announce that after a two-year pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's returning with an all-star lineup of artists on May 14, 2022. The festival, which will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, is designed to ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.

The 2022 LOVELOUD Festival will feature performances by Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons along with nationally recognized stars WILLOW, Anitta, Neon Trees, The Aces, and Mat & Savanna Shaw. More performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 festival is made possible in part by a $1 million gift from Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. In addition to their financial support, they are also making Vivint Arena available for the concert at no cost.

"Because of the pandemic, it's been far too long that we have all been able to come together like this to celebrate diversity and speak out on the power of unconditional love and equality. Without Ryan and Ashley's commitment, the festival may have not been a reality even this year, and we are grateful for their recognition of the event as a must-have in the community," said founder and Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds. "We have a fantastic line-up of performers, each of whom bring a unique and powerful voice to the cause. I can hardly wait to see everyone together at the Vivint Arena."

LOVELOUD tickets are available for purchase HERE . The festival will feature food, beverages and various activities for fans of all ages. The LOVELOUD Foundation will donate proceeds from this year's event to LGBTQ+ organizations including Encircle, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, the Trevor Project, Equality Utah and many others.

LGBTQ+ teen suicide, often caused by a lack of communication or an absence of acceptance, is one of the most troubling issues in the community. The numbers are staggering:

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the US for youth (teenagers) according to the Center for Disease Control.

LGBTQ+ youth that come from a home or community where they are not accepted are eight times more likely to commit suicide.

The LOVELOUD Foundation is a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth. It all begins with talking about, sharing and showing the realities of what LGBTQ+ teens face daily. The LOVELOUD Foundation is a 501(c)(3).

ABOUT LOVELOUD FESTIVAL:

LOVELOUD was founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, to help ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in an effort to keep families together. LOVELOUD is the catalyst for bringing communities together to start the conversation and celebrate individuality. Talking, sharing and showing the realities of what teens in our society face daily is where it all begins. Find out more at: http://www.loveloudfest.com .

