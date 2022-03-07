Next Century Spirits Debuts Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails: A Brand New Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktail in Partnership with Golf Legend Greg Norman

RALEIGH, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits, a leading full-service distilled spirits company, today announced the debut of their first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail offering with the launch of Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails in partnership with internationally renowned golf legend, Greg Norman.

Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails will be available in two classic favorites in the golfing community: the Transfusion, a vodka based, carbonated craft cocktail with natural grape, lime and ginger flavors, and the Half & Half, made with vodka, iced tea and lemon flavors.

"I can't think of a more fitting partner than Next Century for this incredibly exciting project," states Norman. "Our goal is to make Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails to become 'The Official Drink of the Links' for golfers across the country."

Norman brings decades of golf experience, having amassed over 90 tournament wins worldwide and is continuing to evolve the game of golf today.

"We are very pleased to expand our portfolio of occasion-based, consumer offerings and to partner with Greg to introduce Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails," notes Chief Commercial Officer of Next Century Spirits, Anthony Moniello. "With the continued growth in the ready-to-drink market, we believe that building a product specifically for the golf occasion that connects the tee box to the 19th hole to at-home viewing is an amazing opportunity for all involved." Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails joins Creek Water Whiskey and Bear Fight American Single Malt in Next Century Spirits owned brand portfolio.

Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails will be available in limited markets come April 1, 2022, with a nationwide rollout planned through 2022. The product's suggested retail is $11.99 containing four cans per pack.

Next Century Spirits is a full-service distilled spirits company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, private brands, bulk, and craft markets.

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with more than a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio.

