Right Time Group of Companies Acquires 360 Super Techs of Vancouver Island

Leading HVAC Provider Continues Strong Growth in Western Canada

ST. CATHARINES, ON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") is continuing its western Canadian expansion with the acquisition of 360 Super Techs of Vancouver Island, British Columbia. 360 Super Techs encompasses 360 Comfort Systems and The Super Plumber. Founded in 2011, 360 Comfort Systems provides residential heating, cooling, and electrical services. The Super Plumber, established in 2006, provides residential plumbing and drain services to communities between Nanaimo and Victoria, BC. Management and employees of the companies will join the Right Time team and will benefit from Right Time's management and training capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

360 Super Techs of Vancouver Island is the twelfth acquisition completed by Right Time. Craig Goettler, Right Time's CEO, said, "We immediately recognized the extraordinary business that co-owners Brody Funk and Reed Gary have built within southern Vancouver Island. They have created two distinctive companies with strong brands and community presence that dovetail well with a range of home services. We look forward to joining forces and continuing to deliver the superior customer service and satisfaction for which 360 Comfort Systems and The Super Plumber are known."

"We started 360 Super Techs because of our mutual passion to deliver exceptional HVAC and plumbing services to homeowners on Vancouver Island. As we considered options to take our business to the next stage, Right Time was the clear choice," said Mr. Funk. "Right Time has a great reputation for moving strong local companies to a higher level. We're excited for the future and continued success with Right Time."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time, which also announced the acquisition of The Comfort Group today, is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 19 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1000 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (https://www.gryphon-inv.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Curtis Budgell, Vice President, Corporate Development

Right Time Group of Companies

curtis.budgell@right-time.ca

204-296-8420

View original content:

SOURCE Right Time