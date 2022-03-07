Travelzoo in Spain Increases Reach from 870,000 to 1.5 Million Travel Enthusiasts

BARCELONA, Spain and NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, announces that it has acquired the business unit of Secret Escapes in Spain and, as a result, now reaches approximately 1.5 million travel enthusiasts in that country.

"This transaction, which almost doubles our reach, strengthens Travelzoo's brand and business in Spain," said Stephan Keschelis, General Manager of Travelzoo in Spain. "The significant increase in reach will allow us to raise advertising rates and operate with greater efficiency. We look forward to continuing to inspire these travel enthusiasts with high-quality, exclusive deals and experiences."

In addition to providing offers and experiences to its members in Spain, Travelzoo's team in the Barcelona office also sources, reviews, and negotiates offers and experiences for members in other markets. This enables Travelzoo to provide its global membership with top-quality deals from Spain, one of Travelzoo members' favorite destinations.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo, Top 20 and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

