Viasat Joins Forces with Five of its Commercial Airline Customers to Support UN Women's efforts for a Gender-Equal and Sustainable Future

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has partnered with five of its global airline customers—Aeromexico, Azul, Delta Air Lines, Icelandair and Neos—to support UN Women by driving awareness towards "gender equality today for a sustainable future tomorrow" in the context of the commemoration of International Women's Day.

Throughout the month of March 2022, Viasat and each of the participating airlines will make content from UN Women accessible to connected passengers while in-flight. This International Women's Day, UN Women will amplify their call for the recognition of women and girls as leaders and change-makers implementing sustainability initiatives worldwide. They will also call for greater involvement and inclusion of women and girls in decision-making, design and implementation of durable solutions for the future of our planet.

Connected passengers on participating airlines will be prompted to learn more about UN Women's work in one of two ways, depending on the airline: 1) an incentive to receive 15 minutes of free in-flight Wi-Fi from Viasat in exchange for watching a thirty-second streaming campaign video, or 2) a creative display that directs passengers to UN Women's site, where there will be an option to donate to support women and girls leading efforts to protect and restore the planet.

Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, said: "As an organization that champions gender equality in meaningful ways, we're proud to support UN Women, along with many of our airline partners, in using satellite technology and bandwidth to connect passengers with this important message through in-flight connectivity."

Aldijana Sisic, Chief of Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships at Advisory Service at UN Women added: "Women and girls are long standing and effective change-makers whose leadership, commitment to action and entrepreneurship are critical to achieving sustainable socio-environmental results worldwide. We welcome action taken by Viasat and the participating airlines, Aeromexico, Azul, Delta Air Lines, Icelandair and Neos, to raise awareness about our message in unique ways to a broader audience of passengers in-flight."

To learn more about UN Women's 2022 International Women's Day campaign, please visit UN Women's website . More about Viasat's position on gender equality can be found in the Company's inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, issued in October 2021, here .

