Young Living Names Ben Riley as New Acting President

LEHI, Utah, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced that Ben Riley has been named as acting president, officially assuming the responsibilities of this new role as of today. Working closely with the executive team, Riley is tasked with directing company operations internally in order to optimize performance and the delivery of products to brand partners and markets. He will report directly to Young Living co-founder and CEO, Mary Young.

"We are so thrilled to have Ben back at Young Living once again," said Mary Young. "Ben knows our company's story and history better than anyone else who could serve in this role and I know he will ensure we continue to grow while still sticking to our roots and producing the highest quality products."

Riley has more than 20 years of experience in the direct selling industry and a long history with Young Living. He began his career with Young Living in 1998 and put himself through college working the graveyard shift in the shipping department at Young Living's warehouse and headquarters. After graduating with a business degree from Utah State University, Riley embarked on a 15-year journey of direct sales management in markets across the globe. He returned to Young Living in 2016 as the regional president of North America. In 2017, he was named executive vice president of global sales, and in 2018 he became Young Living's chief sales officer.

Most recently, Riley was a management consultant for Strategic Leadership Partners, and prior to that he served as chief sales officer at Younique where he helped the company grow and expand its direct selling sales force.

"Throughout all the adventures of my life and career, Young Living has remained constant in my thoughts," said Riley. "I have deep affection for the Young family, Young Living's amazing mission, brand partners and markets across the globe, and the hard-working corporate team. Returning to Young Living as its acting president is the culmination of the great story-book adventure I have had with this singularly matchless company I love and call home."

