Altus Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Annual Shareholders Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power") (NYSE: AMPS), a leading clean electrification company, today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting as a virtual meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive notice of the meeting and to vote at the Annual Shareholders Meeting is March 28, 2022.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation's premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

