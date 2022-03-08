Banorte named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for sixth consecutive year One of Mexico's largest financial institutions recognized for its ESG performance

MEXICO CITY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of Mexico's largest financial institutions, has been named to the latest Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies' gender-related practices that help increase the quality of environmental, social and governance data to investors.

Banorte was one of one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions named to the GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand.

"This recognition is a testament to Banorte's commitment to foster more opportunities for talent to excel in a diverse and inclusive culture. Our work is rooted in practices advancing gender inclusion and parity in the workplace, staying competitive in the marketplace and building an environment in which differences add up," Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González said.

It marks the sixth consecutive year Banorte has been saluted for its performance in the index, which includes companies representing a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities.

"The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index recognizes companies that are maintaining a strong focus on providing an inclusive work environment that supports the changing needs of employees and preserves competitive strengths gained through gender diversity, increasingly critical in this challenging business environment," said Bloomberg Chairman Peter Grauer.

Banorte said that during the pandemic, its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy remained at the core of the bank's operating model. A founding member of the UN's Principles for Responsible Banking, it has for more than 10 years pioneered best practices on social and environmental risk management in credit portfolios within the Mexican banking industry.

