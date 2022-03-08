CARTI Selects Accuray CyberKnife® S7™ System to Increase Access to Advanced Cancer Care for Patients in Rural Communities Throughout Arkansas CARTI is First in Arkansas to Treat Patients with World's Only Robotic Radiosurgery System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the CARTI medical care team in Little Rock, Arkansas has treated the first patients in the state using the Accuray CyberKnife® S7™ System. The entire CyberKnife procedure is typically completed in just 1 to 5 out-patient sessions, providing a shorter overall course of treatment compared to conventional radiation therapy which typically takes 30-40 sessions. The availability of the CyberKnife technology will enable the CARTI team to expand access to precise radiation therapy to patients throughout Arkansas, including those for whom a month or more of travel would have been a barrier to treatment.

CARTI Team with the Accuray CyberKnife S7 System (PRNewswire)

"Accuray is proud to partner with the CARTI team and support their efforts to improve cancer care in Arkansas. Both organizations share the belief that access to advanced technology can make living longer, better lives a reality for more patients," said Suzanne Winter, president at Accuray. "Accuray has a history of innovation resulting in powerful and flexible options that enable our customers to make precise radiation treatments available to more patients. The CyberKnife S7 System, the latest generation CyberKnife platform, demonstrates our focus on providing clinically relevant, forward-looking technology designed to change patients' lives for the better."

The CyberKnife platform specializes in delivering stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), advanced external beam radiation treatment techniques. The CyberKnife S7 System was designed to provide clinicians with the speed they need for operational efficiency, without sacrificing the precision and accuracy required for SRS and SBRT. Patients who undergo SRS and SBRT treatments receive a higher dose of radiation per session across fewer total sessions (hypofractionated radiation therapy) than patients who receive conventional radiation therapy, leading to less disruption of their daily lives.

"We are thrilled to be the only provider in Arkansas to offer patients superior radiation oncology care with the CyberKnife System," said Adam Head, president and CEO of the statewide cancer care provider. "In our mission to provide the most leading-edge treatment options, we've expanded our radiation oncology department to include the CyberKnife S7 System, the only robotic radiosurgery system. With this technology, we can confidently deliver precise, highly effective radiation treatments without sacrificing delivery speed or patient comfort. This marks a new phase of radiation oncology care in Arkansas, and we're excited to be at the forefront."

"Today, there are more options than ever to treat tumors located in almost any area of the body," said Dr. Matthew Hardee, CARTI radiation oncologist and medical director of radiation oncology. "The CyberKnife System represents a significant leap forward as we can now efficiently and effectively treat a wider range of tumor types, including some that previously would have been untreatable with radiation."

Learn more about the CyberKnife S7 System at CARTI here.

The CyberKnife Platform: Facilitating Better, Faster, Full-Body Radiation Treatments

The CyberKnife platform's robotic design, in combination with Accuray-exclusive Synchrony® real-time target tracking with dynamic delivery technology, enables treatment of cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body, as well as neurologic disorders, with sub-millimeter precision. Synchrony® uses advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive dynamic delivery, adapting for tumors that move as a result of bodily processes, including respiration and digestion, as well as patient movement - without uncomfortable patient restraints, breath-hold techniques, or interrupting treatment. The platform's ability to automatically stay on target despite patient and tumor motion truly differentiates it from conventional radiation delivery systems.

About CARTI

CARTI is a non-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology, and radiation oncology. With 18 treatment locations in 15 communities across the state, CARTI's mission is to provide convenient access for cancer patients.

Medical oncology is offered in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Bryant, Clarksville, Clinton, Conway, Crossett, El Dorado, Heber Springs, Magnolia, Pine Bluff, Russellville and Stuttgart. Radiation therapy is offered in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Mountain Home and Searcy. Mammography screenings are provided at The Breast Center at CARTI, with locations at the CARTI Cancer Centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Russellville.

For more information, visit CARTI.com.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2022, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact :

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated