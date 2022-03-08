MAVERIX ACQUIRES ROYALTIES ON GOLD PROJECTS IN NEVADA

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a package of three royalties on gold projects located in Nevada from an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP for a $5 million cash payment.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Maverix, commented, "This royalty package fits Maverix's strategy perfectly. The properties have excellent exploration and development potential for gold in a great jurisdiction while, uniquely, providing immediate cash flow via advance royalty payments while the projects continue to be advanced."

Royalties

Asset Location Stage Royalty Advance Royalty Payment Lewis Nevada, USA Resource 3.5% NSR on gold & silver and 4% NSR on all other minerals ~$97,000 per year in 2021, increasing each year in line with the Consumer Price Index Dixie Creek Nevada, USA Exploration 4% NSR on metallic minerals and 4% GSR on non-metallic minerals $90,000 per year until 2023, increasing to $100,000 per year in 2024 Railroad Nevada, USA Exploration 4% NSR on metallic minerals and 4% GSR on non-metallic minerals $75,000 per year from 2022 to 2031, increasing to $100,000 per year in 2032

Lewis

A 3.5% to 4% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Lewis property ("Lewis") owned by Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard"). The royalty ground covers 367 claims immediately adjacent to the high-quality Phoenix gold mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM"), which is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation.

There is an existing resource on the Lewis property that is identified as the Virgin deposit. The Virgin deposit has an inferred mineral resource of 205,827 contained ounces of gold and 3,537,268 contained ounces of silver in 7.74 million tonnes at a grade of 0.83 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold and at a grade of 14.22 g/t of silver.1 Gold Standard believes that the Lewis inferred mineral resource estimate at the Virgin deposit is a continuation of the Phoenix-Fortitude mineralization currently being mined by NGM in the Phoenix mine. In 2021, the Phoenix mine produced approximately 177,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $533 per ounce.2 As shown in the map below, open pit laybacks for the Phoenix mine's approved environmental impact statement cross onto the Lewis property and may include mining portions of the inferred mineral resource.

Lewis also has several known mineralized zones and has the potential for new gold and silver discoveries on the 2,161 hectare land package.

Dixie Creek

A 4% royalty on 105 claims, covering approximately 846 hectares, including the Dixie Creek prospect, which are currently leased by Gold Standard and form part of the South Railroad project land package. On February 23, 2022, Gold Standard released a feasibility study on the South Railroad open pit heap leach gold project that showed a NPV 5% of $315 million and an IRR of 44% using a gold price of $1,650 per ounce. Annual production is expected to be 152,000 ounces of gold per year over the first four years and approximately 100,000 ounces of gold per year over its projected 10.5 year mine life.3 The Dixie Creek claims have good exploration potential given they are located approximately 2 kilometres south of the Dark Star and Pinion deposits. The historic drilling on the claims showed the mineralization intersected at Dixie Creek is hosted in rocks that are similar in nature to the host rocks for the Dark Star gold mineralization (the key deposit for the South Railroad project).

Railroad

A 4% royalty on 2 claims near the Railroad prospect area, currently leased by Gold Standard, approximately 7 kilometres north of the Pinion deposit on Gold Standard's South Railroad project.

1 Mineral resource effective May 2020. For more information please refer to the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lewis Project, Lander County, Nevada, USA" dated May 1, 2020 available at www.goldstandardv.com, or under Gold Standard's profile at www.sedar.com. 2 For more information please refer to www.barrick.com and see the Q4 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis. 3 For more information please refer to www.goldstandardv.com and see the news release dated February 23, 2022.

Qualified Person

Brendan Pidcock, P.Eng., is Vice President, Technical Services for Maverix, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 120 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

For further information, please visit our website at www.maverixmetals.com

