OpenAP Positions Organization for Next Stage of Growth with C-Suite Elevations

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP , the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, today announced it has promoted three members of its executive team, effective immediately: Brittany Slattery to Chief Marketing Officer, Abbey Thomas to Chief Revenue Officer and Chris LoRusso to Chief Business Officer.

The leadership elevations come at a time of significant growth for OpenAP and follows the recent investment made by Discovery in OpenAP as a new minority owner. As the company further builds out its organizational model, the newly created positions will support increased market growth of ID-based targeting and measurement on television advertising campaigns spanning multiple screens and publishers. Slattery and Thomas will both continue to report to OpenAP Chief Executive Officer David Levy, while Chris LoRusso will report to OpenAP President Ed Davis.

"Over the last two and a half years, we have taken OpenAP from a consortium to a company with an all-star team and built a business that is innovating across the entire advanced TV landscape. Brittany, Abbey and Chris have been instrumental to our success, from shaping the narrative, packaging our offering and creating demand to driving adoption of advanced audiences and advocating for better solutions on behalf of publishers and advertisers alike. I am grateful to have this powerhouse team help lead us into the next stage of growth for our company," said OpenAP Chief Executive Officer David Levy.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Slattery is responsible for strategic positioning, brand and product marketing, communications, demand generation, events and go-to-market strategies, in addition to an increased focus on culture, internal communications and the employee experience as OpenAP grows its team over the next year. Slattery began her work with OpenAP first as a marketing consultant in June 2019, then joined the company to serve as SVP, Head of Marketing and Communications. Throughout her tenure with OpenAP, Slattery has shifted perception, built a strong brand and market narrative, created a forum for the buyside to influence new solutions through the creation of OpenAP's Advertiser Advisory Board, and has driven overall demand for OpenAP's services. Most recently, Slattery led the branding, go-to-market strategy and launch of cross-industry initiatives including OpenID and XPm .

Thomas has been elevated from SVP of Platform Sales to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, where she is responsible for all sales and revenue generating efforts for the company with a focus on profitability. Thomas joined OpenAP in December 2019 and has driven buyside adoption of TV's advanced advertising targeting and measurement capabilities, growing OpenAP's portfolio of clients to more than 100 advertisers. Under her leadership, OpenAP has established strategic partnerships with multiple leading holding companies and has contributed to significant overall market growth for multi-publisher converged TV buys guaranteed on audience.

LoRusso has been promoted to the role of Chief Business Officer having previously served as SVP of Client Services. In this new position, he is responsible for publisher and client operational relationships as well as business development. Since joining the organization in September of 2019, Chris built and leads the Client Success, Audience Solutions and Platform Operations teams. He has also been instrumental in driving strategy and necessary business partnerships to evolve OpenAP's services to include support for cross-platform audience, campaign and reporting use by marketers and publishers.

OpenAP anticipates another year of significant growth for advanced TV, with audience-based advertising set to take center stage in this year's upfront negotiations. The company is also actively recruiting strategic roles spanning product and technology, client success and business development to service demand. For more information, visit https://www.openap.tv/about-us .

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, we enable advertisers to onboard audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across the largest footprint of premium video advertising. OpenAP makes it possible for unified ID-based audiences to be used for targeting and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments, unlocking transformative insights when using the same audience consistently across all screens. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

