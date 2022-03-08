OSH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 6, 2020 to November 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OSH:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oak-street-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24349&from=4

Oak Street Health, Inc. NEWS - OSH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Oak Street Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Oak Street you have untilMarch 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Oak Street securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OSH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

