Red Door Capital Partners invests in Adapt Ideations, a technology company in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, with support from their network of High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices, their investment in Adapt Ideations ("Adapt") (http://www.adaptideations.com), a technology company in the logistic and supply chain management industry.

Adapt Ideations was founded based on the concept that there is a greater need for information digitization to unlock the power of asset intelligence for timely and proactive business decisions. This led the company to implement the most advanced and innovative technology in asset tracking and monitoring solutions to allow companies to remain competitive and achieve greater operational efficiency. Adapt Ideations specializes in providing innovative supply chain and logistics solutions to a variety of industry sectors. They offer a wide range of IoT ("Internet of Things") enabled asset tracking and monitoring solutions to enhance supply chain visibility and ensure adherence to compliance and regulations.

Current clients include; DHL, Pfizer, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, PACT Group and CloudLe

India.

"We are excited to enter the logistics space," says Richard Wolpow, Managing Director. "After an exhaustive review of the company, we believe that Adapt, with its Internet of Things (Iot) offerings, combining its hardware devices and SaaS model software, will allow them to become a market leader and I believe that are positioned for expansive growth. I would like to thank Don Warriner, a Red Door Senior Advisor and, Jody Radoff, the Chief Revenue Officer for Adapt for all the hard work they provided in getting this deal over the goal line", Wolpow concluded.

"We at Adapt Ideations are truly excited for the support of ambitious forward-thinking investors like Red Door Capital. Red Door understands the disruptive impact of our intelligent supply chain solutions will bring to the market," said Jody Radoff, CRO of Adapt Ideations. "The need to supplant static analog technology as the backbone to data capture and analytics has never been greater, we are excited to take this journey with Red Door Capital," Radoff concluded.

"Finding the right capital partners to fully realize our ambitious goals was essential. Now, being aligned with Red Door Capital Partners, will help us bring Adapt's real time innovations to the market." Said, Anirban Gupta, Co-founder and Director of Adapt Ideations. "The opportunities working together side-by-side with Red Door can truly impact change." Gupta concluded.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

The Red Door team is a group of seasoned entrepreneurial experts from private equity operations, investments & wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Red Door invests side-by-side along with its network of High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices and, Registered Investment Advisors (RIA's). Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at mwarren@reeddoorcp.com Or, Business Development, Adapt Ideations, dwarriner@reddoorcp.com

About Adapt Ideations:

Founded in 2017 and operating in Singapore, Australia and, the U.S., the company has spent its seed capital in developing its hardware (devices) and software technical platforms that, combined, offer a SaaS model revenue stream. Adapt Ideations is quickly becoming a leading asset monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) company focused on supplying smart tracking devices and software analytics to its clients throughout the global supply chain. The Company's goal is to be the leader in temperature monitoring for the global supply chain with an initial focus on the BioPharma and food industries. Its technology has played a pivotal role in the distribution of Pfizer's mRNA vaccines across Australia due to its unparalleled ability to monitor the temperature of cargo in real time to ensure it is not damaged.

For more information on Adapt Ideation visit http://www.adaptideations.com, Or contact Jody Radoff, Chief Revenue Officer @ Jody@adaptideations.com

