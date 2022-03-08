Vexus Fiber™ Announces New Build Plans in Huntsville, Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas and Louisiana, announced plans to build in Huntsville and surrounding areas. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 12,000 residences and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100% fiber optic network plans in Huntsville," said Jim Gleason, CEO. "Gigabit speeds are becoming additionally important as more people work remotely or need access to education and other online applications. Vexus' fiber network will provide homes and businesses in this fast-growing market with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fiber technology."

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction in the fall, with availability to some neighborhoods and businesses before the end of 2022. Full completion of the network throughout most of Huntsville will take approximately 18 months, and will generate approximately 50 construction jobs. Additionally, the company plans to hire about 20 full-time workers in sales, operations and customer service.

"Our community is growing rapidly and we need to continue to invest in infrastructure to support current and future residents," said Aron Kulhavy, City Manager of Huntsville. "We welcome Vexus Fiber and their gigabit network that will allow our citizens the ability to live here and work anywhere in the world."

This network extension is part of an ongoing construction plan financed by existing investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity toward the expansion in Huntsville. "The opportunity to grow with Vexus and new communities in Texas is very rewarding. We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber is delivering by building a quality fiber network at a fast pace to residents and businesses that need this network of the future," added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig internet speeds along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers. Business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Laredo and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Pineville, Louisiana and Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs.

About Vexus

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services, and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

For inquiries, email: media@vexusfiber.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vexus Fiber