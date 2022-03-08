WideOrbit and Comscore Expand Partnership to Power Next Generation Automated TV Buying and Selling at Scale More than 65 agencies, brands and DSPs will have access to WideOrbit's Comscore TV-powered marketplace

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the expansion of their longstanding partnership to create the next generation of automated linear TV buying and selling. Continuing a tradition of innovation, WideOrbit is excited to introduce Comscore TV information to power automated TV transactions and audience targeting across markets and demographics.

WideOrbit and Comscore are furthering the automation of TV buying and selling at scale by innovating on existing infrastructure. Broadcast TV remains the most effective method of reaching large numbers of consumers and automated buying provides easier access to the specific local markets an advertiser wants, making targeted local buys much simpler to execute and much more affordable.

The partnership facilitates the automated buying and selling of advertising inventory from more than 1700 local TV stations across 210 Local Markets, allowing advertisers to reach a specific number of impressions in a market and/or daypart rather than make specific program buys.

Through the agreement, more than 65 agencies, brands, and DSPs will have access to inventory offered through WideOrbit's sell-side platform, WO Marketplace, powered by Comscore TV information from over 50 million homes. More than 96% of US television households are available to reach via this platform.

WO Marketplace helps local TV stations open new revenue streams with automated access to new demand. By bringing sellers new demand that can be evaluated alongside current sold inventory, broadcasters can accept only the offers that best meet their needs.

"The growing demand for automated buying and selling of linear TV highlights the critical importance of offering advertisers timely, relevant data to target audiences across markets and demographics," said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Comscore allows us to provide the data advertisers need for effective targeting, combined with the ease of execution, waste reduction, brand safety, and rate transparency they've come to expect from WideOrbit marketplace transactions."

For more than 15 years, Comscore and WideOrbit have created innovative solutions to help the industry navigate the increasingly complex media landscape. Most recently, WideOrbit integrated Comscore's Quick Score local market intelligence into its WO Media Sales product, to enable faster and more precise advertising buying and selling.

Comscore's census-scale approach to media currency is powered by its massive and passive measurement methodology. This enables the delivery of accurate, granular insights for audiences so that advertisers can uncover new opportunities for brand exposure and revenue growth.

"The industry has been asking for better automation of TV buying and selling to harness the power of broadcast TV, which remains one of the most effective ways to reach large numbers of consumers," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. "We are proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with WideOrbit to help advertisers more efficiently reach audiences across specific markets and demographics."

Comscore is the leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, allowing the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies, and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively reach their ideal audiences and to maximize their revenues.

Comscore also recently launched Comscore Everywhere, the new standard for single-source, cross-platform measurement currency across content, advertising, planning, and optimization.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com .

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $37 billion in advertising spend annually. Say Hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in an evolving media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, Fox, ViacomCBS, AMC Networks, Univision, Gray, and Sinclair – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

