Terracon Receives 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

SAN DIEGO , March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Business Journal®* (EBJ), a business research publication which provides high value strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry, has honored Terracon with awards for New Practice: Sustainable Planning, Design & Green Infrastructure, and Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions in 2021.

"In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal.

New Practice: Sustainable Planning, Design & Green Infrastructure

Environmental Planning Group, A Terracon Company, (EPG) was recognized for adding new services to Terracon, including landscape architecture and planning services, led by Dave Harris, PLA, ASLA, CLARB Certified, principal in landscape architecture and planning. EPG, which joined Terracon in 2021, offers services from its locations in Phoenix and Salt Lake City to local, national and international clients in the private and public sectors. Professionals specialize in: sustainable and environmentally sensitive planning, urban design, community place making, project management, detail design, construction documentation and construction administration, providing site inventory and analysis, master planning, site design, restoration/rehabilitation planning and design, project permitting, and public involvement and outreach services.

"Terracon is honored to be recognized by EBJ for the excellent work we're providing for our clients," said Lori Cathcart, a national director of environmental services in Terracon's Orange County office. "Our team of experienced environmental professionals is continually expanding our offerings to meet our clients' current challenges, while providing them with steady guidance in today's rapidly changing environment."

Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions

Terracon was recognized for Business Achievement: Mergers & Acquisitions, led by Kristi Tahmasiyan, director, mergers and acquisitions. In 2021, amid pandemic and remote operations, Terracon made three strategic acquisitions:

GET Solutions, Inc. ( Virginia Beach, Va. ), a full-service geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing firm with 95 employees serving public- and private-sector clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region. ), a full-service geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing firm with 95 employees serving public- and private-sector clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Sport Environmental Services, LLC ( Midland, Texas ), which serves clients in the energy production industry by providing solutions for the oil and gas industry and unique expertise in environmental risks and liabilities. ), which serves clients in the energy production industry by providing solutions for the oil and gas industry and unique expertise in environmental risks and liabilities.

Pivvot ( Kansas City, Mo. ) Pivvot streamlines projects with geospatial location intelligence, including renewable energy siting and suitability, electric transmission and pipeline routing, environmental impact analysis, and custom data acquisition. ) Pivvot streamlines projects with geospatial location intelligence, including renewable energy siting and suitability, electric transmission and pipeline routing, environmental impact analysis, and custom data acquisition.

The 2021 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit 2022 on March 16-18, 2022, in San Diego. Environmental Industry Summit 2022 will be EBI's first in-person meeting of the environmental industry since 2019.

*Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 13 business segments, including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation, water & wastewater, air quality & pollution control, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, renewable energy and environmental information systems.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

