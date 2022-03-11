Walk-On's Adds Two-Time National Championship Head Coach Dabo Swinney as Franchisee in Multi-Restaurant Development Agreement in the Carolinas

BATON ROUGE, La., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports restaurant with an underdog culture, Louisiana-inspired menu and family-friendly atmosphere, announced today that two-time National Championship Head Coach Dabo Swinney will become its newest franchisee as part of a multi-restaurant development agreement in the Carolinas. Swinney is part of the Pavilion Group (affiliated with Pavilion Development Company) led by its President Rich Davies as well as retired Wells Fargo executive Kendall Alley. The second group led by Jason Sadowski (an existing Walk-On's franchisee) has brought on partners including James Hutchens and pro running back Travis Etienne in specific markets.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Logo (PRNewsfoto/Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux) (PRNewswire)

"Being part of a great sports experience such as Walk-On's was a no brainer for me as I believe in their core values and their connection to the community," said Dabo Swinney. "Brandon Landry and the story behind Walk-On's is something I resonate with as a former walk-on wide receiver. I am excited to join the Walk-On's team and help bring that Louisiana flavor and hospitality to more markets across the Carolinas."

Walk-On's already calls the Carolinas home with restaurants in Fayetteville, NC, Wilmington, NC, and Myrtle Beach, SC. The group will soon announce the additional markets with multiple scheduled to open in 2022.

"Our business model is to develop multi-unit properties and take an ownership position in certain brands where we feel there is an attractive opportunity to create value as a strategic partner," said Rich Davies, President and CEO of Pavilion Development Company. "We certainly feel that Walk-On's presents that opportunity and we're thrilled to become owners of such a thriving brand and develop it in a region that is primed for more sports-themed experiences."

"With a two-time national championship head coach, a developer with years of experience building restaurants and a franchise operator with multiple Walk-On's already in business joining forces, I'd call this the dream team," said Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO of Walk-On's. "We're excited to see the brand grow in the Carolinas and bring more of the taste of Louisiana to the East Coast."

This announcement follows a period of rapid growth and success for Walk-On's with the system at $5 Million AUV, the forthcoming opening of Las Vegas restaurant and being named Entrepreneur's "#1 Best Sports Bar Franchise" for the second consecutive year.

For additional locations and to learn more, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On's All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com.

