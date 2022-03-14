Delve + Bresslergroup Announce George Demou as New CEO

PHILADELPHIA and MADISON, Wis., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve + Bresslergroup today announced the appointment of George Demou as the combined company's Chief Executive Officer.

Full-service innovation consulting firms Delve and Bresslergroup merged in May 2021 to form a new combined company within the Trinity Hunt Partners portfolio. The move expanded the firms' collective capabilities to deliver increasingly innovative solutions for clients and to create a magnetic culture for staff to explore and grow as professionals.

"We wanted a leader with deep experience in people-based, consultative experiences. Beyond that, we wanted someone outside our core physical product 'centroid,'" said Dave Franchino, co-COO of the combined company. "George's human-centered design experience is rooted in the digital side of innovation—a valuable perspective for us. Beyond his passion for innovation, George brings the demonstrated ability to grow companies in a way that preserves, protects, and celebrates culture and people along the way."



Demou is a proven leader in building strategy, driving growth, advancing technology, and integrating culture. He most recently served as CEO of Avtex, a national company with a client-focused model, that ultimately employed 600+ in an entrepreneurial culture. He led Avtex's growth from $23 million to nearly $200 million in revenue, overseeing brisk growth while integrating four companies.



"I wasn't looking for a change, but when I was approached about this opportunity, I couldn't stop thinking about how fascinating the work is that Delve does," Demou said. "Physical products are converging with digital experiences, and Delve is positioned brilliantly to innovate during this convergence and give our clients a competitive edge as a result."

"Recent news about home gym equipment and fitness wearables makers shows how damaging poor product innovation, design and testing can be to a brand," he said. "The goal of this company is to not just give clients speed to market with cutting-edge innovation and creativity, but to build brand affinity as a result."

Demou will work with team members to develop a brand, vision and complete strategic plan that enlightens, positions, and executes the extraordinary value the company brings to its clients.

Andrew Weiman and Dave Franchino will remain co-COOs of the combined company. Together with Demou and Michael Madden, CFO, they will lead an executive team consisting of Amy Lee, VP of Insights & Strategy; Mathieu Turpault, VP of Design; Kent Kallsen, VP of Engineering; Ami Verhalen, VP of People; and Rainer Schnabel, VP of Sales.

Delve + Bresslergroup is a full-service design and innovation consultancy, now with even deeper expertise and more talent. In 2021, the two companies merged into one cohesive and successful team. Our 200+ creative, curious, talent professionals create meaningful products, services, and experiences in categories ranging from medical devices to consumer and commercial products, transportation, and more. From our offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Madison, and San Francisco, we provide strategy, research, design, and engineering to forward-thinking leaders around the globe.

