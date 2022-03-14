STEINREICH COMMUNICATIONS ACQUIRES LEADING SOUTH AFRICAN DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

ACQUISITION SERVES AS THE AGENCY'S ENTRANCE TO THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steinreich Communications Group, Inc., an international public relations firm, has acquired the Omniado Agency, one of South Africa's leading design and digital marketing agencies. The acquisition serves as the agency's entrance to the African continent as it will now have a location in Durban. This presents a strategic opportunity as many of the firms' clients, particularly those in the Middle East, are expanding their businesses into Africa.

Dan Chazen, founder and CEO of the Omniado Agency, will join Steinreich Communications as creative services director along with all the current members of his staff. He and his team will work with all the agency's clients across industries and sectors to provide design strategy and implementation for social media as well as video production.

Prior to founding the Omniado Agency, Chazen served as managing director of Blackstone Media, one of the most dynamic billboard advertising agencies in South Africa. He worked on a broad group of clients in consumer products, retail and business-to-business sectors, including Adidas, Coca Cola, BMW and Mercedes.

"Dan and the Omniado brand brings an unparalleled level of experience in the digital and design space that will be invaluable to our clients. We have worked together on a variety of joint accounts and share a similar vision which we are looking forward to executing on, together as one team," said President and CEO Stan Steinreich. "Additionally, our new location in South Africa provides a wonderful opportunity for our clients who have already expressed interest in developing their businesses in that market.

"I am thrilled about the tremendous opportunity we have to add a new dimension to the existing capabilities of the agency to offer a complete package of communications, marketing and creative services to our clients," said Chazen. "My team and I are very excited to be joining Steinreich Communications, one of the best in the industry. My team and I have already hit the ground running and are excited about the future."

Through this acquisition, Steinreich Communications is bolstering its social media design, website development, video production, email marketing, special event support, and corporate identity branding capabilities for its clients.

Founded in 2003, Steinreich Communications represents some of the world's leading corporations and consumer brands. It is one of the nation's fastest-growing, full-service public relations firms with offices in New York, New Jersey, Washington, Los Angeles, High Point, London, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, Dubai and Durban. For more information, visit www.scompr.com.

