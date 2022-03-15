CoverEase Helps Businesses Instantly Shop and Save on Business Insurance

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoverEase, a digital insurance brokerage, announced the launch of its digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to automate underwriting, and deliver a simple way to shop, compare, and buy workers' compensation, in 3 minutes.

In 3 minutes businesses can shop the insurance marketplace to receive instant quotes from top-rated insurance companies.

The company has transformed the typical long and complicated process of purchasing business insurance into a lightning-fast, easy, and awesome experience.

CoverEase instantly shops the workers' compensation marketplace, and during the same journey, quotes business property and liability, cyber liability, and for California businesses, group health insurance, comparing pricing and coverages from top-rated insurance companies including The Hartford, Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Markel, Berkshire Hathaway Guard, Employers, AmTrust, Anthem, Kaiser Permanente, United HealthCare and Cowbell Cyber, among others.

CoverEase's AI-powered, embeddable solution offers a seamless way for its partners to offer business insurance to its customers, at the point of sale, via a browser.

"We're obsessed with delivering a best-in-class customer experience that makes it easy to shop and save on the insurance that businesses need. CoverEase offers choice and transparency by providing seven different workers' comp quotes along with business, property, cyber liability, and group health quotes within a unified platform. We're uniquely positioned within the digital insurance marketplace to provide instant quotes and best-in-class service with a broad product suite through multiple distribution models," commented Shawn Edgington, Founder and CEO.

CoverEase's digital platform is supported by Coverage Concierges, the company's business insurance experts, who help customers navigate the options and purchase the right insurance at the best price. Start your quotes with CoverEase to explore coverages, tailored to your business.

About CoverEase: CoverEase is a digital insurance brokerage that simplifies the way business insurance is quoted and purchased across the United States. CoverEase combines artificial intelligence and broker expertise to instantly quote, and purchase workers' compensation plus other business insurance coverages from top insurance companies. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, was built on the same technology that their sister company's pay-go workers' comp agency, E-COMP NOW! has been using and improving for the past 5 years. Both companies were founded by Shawn Marie Edgington. Visit us: www.coverease.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

