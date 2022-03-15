InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Alert to Enhance Communication (SOG-570)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more personalized and creative way to communicate in the digital world," said one of two inventors, from Sacramento, Calif., "so we invented the JUPITER. Our design would provide various family-group user interactions like voting on meals, trivia and other interactive socialization."

The invention provides a unique communication alert for users. In doing so, it would offer a variety of user interaction capabilities. As a result, it could improve the social quality of life and it could also provide various learning and exploratory capabilities. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SOG-570, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

