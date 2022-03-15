New Wall Street Journal Bestseller Highlights How Human Error Crushes Brand Equity and How to Correct It

New Wall Street Journal Bestseller Highlights How Human Error Crushes Brand Equity and How to Correct It

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Sales Factor: The Human-to-Human Equation for Connecting, Persuading, and Closing the Deal by Lance Tyson is now a #1 Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller. This book hits a nerve with senior leaders by highlighting how humans can positively or negatively manipulate any outcome using specific soft sales techniques.

Humans can positively or negatively manipulate any outcome using specific techniques taught in The Human Sales Factor.

Two examples currently in headlines (for the wrong reasons) are Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced founder of Theranos, and Anna Delvey, subject of the Netflix mini-series Inventing Anna. Both women defrauded companies out of millions using their laser-sharp interpersonal skills—the dark side of persuasion and influence. The same techniques are coveted by salespeople and influencers to close clients and hock products to unsuspecting followers.

Human-to-human soft skills are also being used to right wrongs. Better.com founder Vishal Garg was lambasted after a Zoom call recording surfaced on social media where he informed 900 workers they were "part of the unlucky group that is being laid off" - effective immediately. The feedback was instant, negative, and far-reaching.

When Better.com announced another round of layoffs, interim president Kevin Ryan—trained in human-to-human sales techniques—let employees know they would be contacted directly by the company's leadership team. Admirable, even if not the best circumstances, and a prime example of using the human sales factor.

Tyson Group is an industry frontrunner in sales training and development with clients spanning the worlds of professional sports, agriculture, finance, and hospitality. The company saw a boom in business these past two years as companies invested in human-to-human soft skills and sales training for employees with award-winning methodologies recognized by Selling Power and others.

"The process that Lance shares in this book has been the driver of over $5 billion in acquisitions for new NFL stadium projects we have partnered on in Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas," says Mike Ondrejko, President of Legends Global Sales.

Charlie Fusco , founder of TGC Worldwide who represents Tyson states, "Lance doesn't teach people how to sell more widgets. He makes the connection between emotional intelligence and building honest conversations that lead to win-win scenarios."

Tyson is available for interviews. Contact Audrey Donegan: audrey@tgcworldwide.com

The Human Sales Factor: The Human-to-Human Equation for Connecting, Persuading, and Closing the Deal

Publisher‏: ‎ Morgan James Publishing

Publication date‏: ‎ February 8, 2022

ISBN: 978-1631957918

Price: $24.95

About Lance Tyson

In 2010, Lance founded what is now Tyson Group to assess sales teams, diagnose their needs, and equip them to be better salespeople and leaders. Tyson Group facilitates, trains, and conducts over one hundred workshops annually in areas such as performance management, leadership, sales, sales management, customer service, and team building.

Lance currently lives in Dublin, OH with his wife and two kids.

About TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide represents global game-changers and innovators, focusing on impact-driven voices that matter. For additional information, please visit TGCWorldwide.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tyson Group