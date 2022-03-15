RYU Apparel Secures U.S. Wholesale Representation with World-Class Agency

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2022, Caraway & Company will act as the company's exclusive wholesale representative across the U.S., promoting and wholesaling RYU products to strategic retailers nationwide.

Last year RYU refocused the company on crafting world-class products, brand and generating digital demand for those products. With wholesale playing a key role in their 4-pillar growth strategy, retaining Caraway & Company will help scale the business through nation-wide premium brand partners and volume retail partnerships that share the company's core values.

The RYU sales team has already made incredible headway with key retailers, and earlier this month they announced the hiring of DJM Sales Consulting to lead global sales and oversee their wholesale strategy. Bringing Caraway & Company onboard was DJM's first move, and they will immediately build off the existing momentum to push RYU closer to their 2022/2023 revenue and distribution targets.

Caraway & Company represents some of the biggest upscale outdoor and athletic brands, including prAna, UGG, Mountain Hardware, Havaianas, Helinox and others. In addition to putting RYU products on the shelves of "best in class" retailers, Caraway & Company will also advise on merchandising, branding, retail activations and more to expand RYU's brand presence, promote their "Movement Matters" mantra and grow their audience base. New accounts under this agreement are expected to materialize in fall, 2022.

"We believe RYU is positioned for tremendous growth across North America with the support of a talented and dedicated team, award winning active product and a powerful go to market strategy. We're confident, motivated and excited to join the team and look forward to the opportunity to represent RYU on this journey to being a dominate player in athletic activewear space," said Terry Imus Principal at Caraway & Company.

"This is a truly monumental step for RYU. Terry Imus and his team are champions for upscale, movement-based apparel brands like ours," says RYU CEO & Chairman Cesare Fazari. "With their industry relationships, marketing insights and long-standing successful track record of matching brands with retailers, we know we are in excellent hands." Said Terry Imus Principal at Caraway & Company.

