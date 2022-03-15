Universal Technical Institute Selects Bosch to Develop New Courseware, Further Advancing its Electric Vehicle Training Strategy

Courseware will address demand for technicians with electric vehicle battery knowledge & skills

PHOENIX , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has selected Bosch to support the development of new courseware that helps meet the needs of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market, which continues to see record sales and a demand for skilled technicians.

The new courseware is another step in UTI's overall EV strategy, which also includes enhancing and offering new EV certifications in some of its manufacturer-specific advanced training (MSAT) programs and developing new training models and partnership opportunities to expand UTI's overall EV ecosystem.

As part of its commitment to prepare graduates for an industry with ever-changing technology, UTI and Bosch are creating new courseware covering battery electric vehicles for students enrolled in the school's automotive technician training programs.

The new courseware builds on the hybrid and EV training enhancements already deployed at UTI's three California campuses in Sacramento, Rancho Cucamonga, and Long Beach. The course introduces high-voltage vehicle operation, explains electric vehicle components, operation, diagnosis and service, reviews electronic principles and provides unique training in electric battery vehicle system operation and testing.

"UTI has been working with major automotive industry leaders like Bosch for decades to develop technician training that evolves to meet the ongoing needs of the transportation industry," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "Bosch has been at the forefront of some of these new technologies, and we are proud to be working with them to ensure our students continue to receive the industry-aligned training and tools they need to prepare for a lifelong, rewarding career."

Pending regulatory approvals, the battery electric vehicle courseware is planned to be piloted at UTI's Sacramento campus in the fall of 2022, with the intent to expand to additional campuses along with the existing EV courseware in the future.

"The demand for electric vehicles is quickly rising, and yet many technicians are not prepared to service these newer types of vehicles," said Shawn Dupuie, fixed operations and training solutions manager, Bosch North America. "Bosch is continually looking for ways to provide the industry with the tools and knowledge necessary to keep up with new technologies. Working with UTI to develop an in-depth course will give technicians the training they need to service their customers better."

Today's announcement by UTI comes at a time with surging demand for new EV technology. According to a recent report by McKinsey, it is expected that 65% of new car sales will be electric by 2030.

For more information or to enroll, please visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and Twitter @news_uti.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. In 2020, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $12.3 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of $81.7 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.us, www.iot.bosch.com, https://us.bosch-press.com/, https://twitter.com/BoschPress

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1422

