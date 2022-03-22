AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES SMASHUP™ VIDEO CARD FEATURING "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC

Legendary Comedian Stars in New Digital Birthday Greeting

Uniquely Personalized to Over 1,000 Names

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Songs like "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon" and "Amish Paradise" can make nearly anyone smile. And now, the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, "Weird Al" Yankovic, is adding his unique touch to one of the most popular ditties ever – "Happy Birthday to You." In a new partnership with American Greetings, Yankovic is featured in a SmashUp™ video card, crooning birthday wishes like only he can. The SmashUp is available through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps app and Blue Mountain ecards app for iPhone and Android.

When the video begins, a subdued Yankovic is seated in a dark leather chair at a traditional desk, speaking directly to the camera with a personalized message to the recipient. But not to fear, the vibe quickly changes, and Weird Al is soon joined by a pop-up barbershop quartet, in signature red striped vests, bow ties and handlebar mustaches. Within seconds, Yankovic switches sets again and appears with a gospel choir with balloons, colorful confetti and a larger-than-life, personalized cake. The quick-moving, hilarious video is sure to make anyone laugh and want to play it again and again. And the best part is the video can be customized specifically for the loved ones in your life, with Yankovic personally saying their name from one of more than 1,000 options.

"Everyone knows that Weird Al is a comedic genius, but his incredible success clearly didn't happen by accident," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Watching him work and observing his commitment to excellence was inspiring to our entire team. He was intricately involved in every step of the production process – from the storyboards all the way through the final edit. We know his fans will feel so special when they send and receive his SmashUp."

"I've always been a huge fan of Mildred and Patty, the Hill sisters… and it was an honor to perform one of their all-time biggest hits – 'Happy Birthday to You' – especially now that it's public domain," joked Yankovic. "Plus I got to write and perform my OWN original birthday song for this project as well, which was a lot of fun. I remember when my friend Donny Osmond personally sent me his SmashUp a couple years ago – it completely blew my mind, and I knew right then that I wanted to do my OWN SmashUp, so that I could blow people's minds too!"

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecard app for iPhone and Android. They can be shared via email, text or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™.

ABOUT "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC:

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. He is one of only three artists to have had their own top 40 hits in each of the last four decades (the other two being Michael Jackson and Madonna). On August 27, 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded Weird Al with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

