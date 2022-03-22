CHARLES & KEITH DIVES INTO THE METAVERSE WITH VIRTUAL FASHION WEEK DEBUT IN DECENTRALAND AND THE LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT MODE

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARLES & KEITH, the go-to label for footwear, handbags and accessories on the cutting edge of fashion, is proud to be a part of the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) hosted on Decentraland from 24-27 March 2022. The brand has also launched cryptocurrency as a payment mode on its e-commerce site - the first Singapore fashion label to do so.

(PRNewswire)

Fashion fans can attend the MVFW festivities - which are free of charge - in Decentraland as avatars, where they can roam the digital grounds and discover CHARLES & KEITH's booth located within a luxury marketplace, which remains open to public in the Metaverse till 14 April. Decked out in the brand's Spring floral print, the eye-catching booth will display the icons of the season: the candy-coloured Koa shoulder bag, and playful tie-up Alex sandals. Avatars can explore the pop-up to view the Spring 2022 campaign video and try on digital wearables akin to a physical store experience. Guests also have the option to click through to CHARLESKEITH.COM to purchase physical products of what their avatars are wearing.

To kick off MVFW, CHARLES & KEITH will welcome the first 1000 avatars to visit the booth with complimentary Koa bag and Alex sandals wearables. Back in the real world, twenty exclusive micro Koa bags are also up for grabs. Guests simply have to take a screenshot of their avatar at the CHARLES & KEITH booth and post it on Instagram or Twitter to stand a chance to win the limited-edition accessory.

In the vein of embracing this new digital era, CHARLES & KEITH is also pleased to be the first Singaporean fashion brand to offer cryptocurrency as a transaction mode on its e-commerce platform. This new service caters to CHARLESKEITH.COM customers that own cryptocurrency and are seeking additional channels where they can purchase goods and services using their investments. Customers with existing wallets simply have to scan a QR code at checkout to make payment with their cryptocurrency.

The brand has partnered with TripleA (www.triple-a.io), a crypto payments platform licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and registered with FinCEN, to explore using crypto as an everyday payment mechanism. Accepted coins include popular digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether USDT.

This initiative marks the brand's first foray into digital currencies and will be rolled out in Singapore, United States, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UK and the EU during the initial launch phase in H1 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHARLES & KEITH