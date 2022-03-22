Eve Air Mobility to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 25, 2022

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions, will host the Eve Air Mobility Virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. EDT to 11:15 a.m. EDT.

In December 2021, Eve announced plans to list on the NYSE though a merger with Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTE, ZNTEU, ZNTEW), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Upon the closing of the transaction with Zanite, Eve's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on NYSE under the new ticker symbols "EVE" and 'EVEXW".

The entire Eve management team will participate in this live, virtual event to provide an overview of the Company's strategic initiatives, technology platform, growth strategies and financial outlook. The event is designed for both sell-side research analysts and institutional investors.

A live webcast of the presentations and Q&A sessions will be available here and the presentation materials will be posted to eveairmobility.com and zaniteacquisition.com.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

About Zanite

Zanite (NYSE: ZNTE) is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Zanite's sponsor is managed by Kenneth C. Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation Capital, and Steven H. Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners along with its Board of Directors and Strategic Advisors Mr. Larry Flynn, Dr. Ron Sugar, Mr. Patrick Shanahan and Mr. John Veihmeyer. Zanite began trading on Nasdaq in November 2020 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols "ZNTE," "ZNTEU" and "ZNTEW," respectively. For more information, please visit www.zaniteacquisition.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ, B3: EMBR3) has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.embraer.com.

