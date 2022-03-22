Gimmal Extends Data Governance, Classification, and eDiscovery capabilities to Apple Mac Workstations

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal LLC, a Houston-based provider of information governance and compliance software, is pleased to announce the added support for Apple Mac workstations in the latest Gimmal Discover 2021.2 release.

(PRNewsfoto/Gimmal LLC) (PRNewswire)

Locate, classify, and manage critical data to protect sensitive information and mitigate privacy risks.

Gimmal Discover helps businesses locate, classify, and manage critical data to protect sensitive information and mitigate privacy risks. With the extension of data governance, classification, and eDiscovery capabilities to Mac workstations, Gimmal's discovery solution makes it easy for clients to search and report on data across multiple channels in the organization.

In addition to supporting Mac workstations, additional features in this release include:

Increased security with custom user roles, allowing only authorized parties to discover data

Improved synchronization for legal holds between Gimmal Discover and Microsoft 365 mailboxes

Support for downloading larger report files directly from Gimmal Discover for quicker reporting

"As many of our clients have told us, certain organizations prefer Mac workstations over Windows environments. With sensitive data saved in a multitude of locations, we want to enable our clients to easily locate and report on this data with a tool the reaches where they work," states Gimmal's Product Manager, Rick Wilson.

For more information on how Gimmal Discover mitigates organizational risk, visit https://www.gimmal.com/gimmal-discover/

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure information is in compliance with business requirements, no matter where it is stored. Gimmal software automates processes, discovers critical information across the organization, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, migrates from legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at www.gimmal.com

