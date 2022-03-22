Hex Raises $52 Million Series B Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Build the Future of Collaborative Analytics and Data Science

Welcomes partners and industry leaders Snowflake and Databricks as investors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hex , the platform for collaborative analytics and data science, announced it has raised a $52 million Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz. The round also included Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and Databricks, as well as existing investors Redpoint and Amplify Partners. Hex will use the funds to hire more exceptional people and build out its platform to make data work for everyone. a16z General Partner Sarah Wang has joined the Hex Board of Directors.

Hex was founded in 2019 with a simple premise: Data could be more powerful for more people, if only it could be more collaborative. Hex helps teams create knowledge from their data, though a seamless end-to-end workflow that makes it easy to analyze, collaborate, and share.

The Hex editing experience completely re-imagines the legacy notebook format for the modern data stack. It has breakthrough features like real-time collaboration, first-class SQL support, no-code charts, and reactive, graph-based compute engine. Just as importantly, Hex makes it easy to publish projects as interactive data apps that anyone can use. The drag-and-drop app builder makes wiring in a UI easy, and the knowledge library makes it easy for the rest of the organization to discover relevant applications.

Hex has become home base for thousands of data scientists and analysts all over the world, from companies like Notion, Mentimeter, Workrise, Loom, Whatnot, and more. They rely on Hex to help them discover insights and share knowledge to make better decisions.

"The magic of data is that it can be used to spark ideas, answer questions, derive insights and tell stories," said Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex. "But for too long those stories couldn't be shared, because the tools to analyze it were siloed, non-collaborative, and inaccessible."

"The beauty of Hex is in how we combine the technical and the analytical, bringing code alongside powerful UI-based tools," added Caitlin Colgrove, CTO and co-founder. "Hex gives more people access to these workflows so they can interact and drive impact with their data."

Traditionally, data scientists and analysts relied on separate, siloed tools — from traditional BI to code notebooks or spreadsheets — to do their work. But this fragmented array hinders collaboration; moveover, such siloes prevent data work from compounding and benefiting everyone. Hex combines the best of these modes into a single, seamless canvas that allows individuals and teams to ask and answer new questions. The platform integrates deeply with solutions like Snowflake, Databricks, and dbt, bringing powerful, collaborative analytics into the modern data stack.

"Hex is reshaping data workflows, similar to how Figma and Slack reimagined collaboration," said Sarah Wang, General Partner at a16z. "The promise of data — the reason why storage and analytics are themselves multi-billion dollar industries — is that it improves insights, ideas, and decisions. Hex is transforming the data space by enabling data scientists to connect their data, analyze it, and then share it through interactive and collaborative apps that get both technical and nontechnical teams to the right decisions faster."

Hex is the platform for collaborative data science and analytics. It's all about empowering individuals to learn things, and organizations to know things, so they can make better decisions. Hex brings together SQL, Python, R and no-code in powerful notebooks, and allows users to 1-click publish projects as interactive data apps that anyone can use. For more info, visit hex.tech .

