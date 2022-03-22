NYCM Employee Sock Campaign Raises Funds for Pathfinder Village

Employees Raise Money, Gift Socks to Village Supporting Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

EDMESTON, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance employees donated funds and fun socks to the Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, NY to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on March 21 to promote and continue the conversation on inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome. In the month of March, NYCM employees had the opportunity to purchase fun socks with all proceeds benefitting Pathfinder Village. On World Down Syndrome Day, NYCM employees donated $564.06 and 340 pairs of fun socks to Pathfinder Village.

On March 21, NYCM Insurance employees donated funds and gifted fun socks to Pathfinder Village to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. (PRNewswire)

Pathfinder Village is an organization that helps people with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities to discover their own value and talents, develop relationships with others, and set goals for their future. Since its founding, NYCM Insurance employees have fostered a close relationship with the village, which neighbors the NYCM Insurance Edmeston headquarters.

"We are gratified to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day at NYCM while supporting our friends and neighbors at Pathfinder Village," said Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management at NYCM Insurance. "Our relationship with Pathfinder Village now dates back 100-years and we couldn't be prouder to support them and their efforts to embrace inclusion while celebrating the accomplishments of people with disabilities everywhere."

Fun colored or mismatched socks have become a symbol to promote Down syndrome awareness because of Down Syndrome International's #LotsOfSocks campaign. By purchasing and sporting their fun socks, NYCM employees strive to initiate conversations with the people around them on the topics of inclusion and Down syndrome awareness while also contributing funds to the local Pathfinder Village.

"We're so pleased to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with our colleagues at NYCM, who have been such a tremendous part of our crazy socks tradition at Pathfinder Village," said Paul C. Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pathfinder Village. "Wearing vivid socks on 3-21 has gone global as brightly colored socks represent the individuality of each person with trisomy 21. But the day is about more—it's about embracing a culture of inclusion every day and involving people with disabilities year-round in our local communities. We're grateful for NYCM's ongoing partnership and commitment in support of World Down Syndrome Day."

To learn more about Pathfinder Village, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

Contact Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management,

customerrelations@nycm.com

800-234-692

NYCM Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYCM Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYCM Insurance