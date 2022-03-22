St. Croix Hospice Recognized for Social Media Excellence

Agency Wins First Place in Aging Media's Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards

OAKDALE, Minn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has won First Place in the Hospice & Palliative Care Social Media Campaign category of the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards from Aging Media Network, a leading senior services industry news publisher.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Croix Hospice) (PRNewswire)

St. Croix Hospice, a Midwest hospice agency serving more than 2,500 patients daily in nine states is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of hospice care. A key factor in the agency's community education focus is active community building on social media sites. Hospice patient stories shared through social media have particularly high engagement and unique ability to break down barriers and dispel myths about the positive impact of end-of-life care and the ability of patients and families to continue to make memories and find joy in their time together. Social media platforms are a valuable tool for St. Croix Hospice to increase overall hospice utilization and help the public reimagine what an end-of-life journey can look like with a dedicated hospice care team.

"We have been growing our online community for several years with strategic educational and inspirational content," said Bronwyn Pope, Director of Marketing and Communications at St. Croix Hospice. "Sharing stories of our patients and staff on social media resonates deeply with our followers, who include not only patients, their families and our facility partners, but also St. Croix Hospice employees. We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader because we know social media is a powerful tool for the advancement and use of hospice overall."

Currently, St. Croix Hospice's 1,000+ employees serve patients and their families in nine Midwestern states. The agency specializes exclusively in expert hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local multidisciplinary care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

acherico@stcroixhospice.com

612-364-6606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice