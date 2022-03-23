Big Lots ranked in top three loyalty programs for 2022

BIG Rewards featured by Newsweek among America's best in home furnishings category

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, has been ranked by Newsweek as having one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022. BIG Rewards, which offers its 22 million active members exclusive coupons and rewards, was identified as the No. 3 program out of 50 customer loyalty programs considered in the home furnishings category.

Big Lots' BIG Rewards program ranked No. 3 by Newsweek. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored that BIG Rewards was ranked as one of the best loyalty programs in America," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "With rewards offered after every three purchases, frequent 20% off coupons and so much more, we've designed BIG Rewards to help our savvy bargain shoppers save even more on our selection of surprising products, big purchases and everyday essentials."

The results of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022 are based on an independent survey taken by more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers. In total, approximately 20,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were given the opportunity to rate various loyalty programs based on six evaluation criteria relevant to consumer experience that include likelihood of recommendation, ease and enjoyment, benefit, overall satisfaction, customer support and trust.

"Loyalty programs have now become an essential part of an enormous number of everyday transactions," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek magazine. "Hanging on to customers has become even more critical during the pandemic. Newsweek and Statista are proud to offer our list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022. We hope you find it useful as a consumer looking for the best deals and support."

Shoppers can join BIG Rewards at no cost and receive a 15% off joining bonus as well as rewards after every three purchases. BIG Rewards also includes frequent 20% off coupons, free item weekends, Big Bucks coupons, a birthday surprise and many other exclusive offers throughout the year. Earned rewards can be combined with most of Big Lots' other discounts and coupons.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and everyday necessities — to its growing community of "BIGionaires," or customers who feel like a million bucks shopping for the best deals. To become a BIG Rewards member or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a leading home discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,432 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery across thousands of items. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked one of the fastest-growing eCommerce businesses by Digital Commerce 360 and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

