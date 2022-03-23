ContactVia Preview Highlights Authenticom NADA 2022

Software Helps Auto Dealers Learn Customer Communication Preferences, Makes Data Privacy a Competitive Advantage

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry's leading data solutions provider, provided auto dealers and vendor partners a preview of its communications preference and data privacy software, ContactVia, during NADA in Las Vegas March 10-13.

ContactVia is a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership and gives consumers complete visibility into what and how their information is shared with other service providers. This is an important step in helping car dealers work with customers to securely manage their personal information.

"Many dealerships have implemented data privacy management tools that only focus on compliance," said Lindsey Gallagher, Director of Product and Marketing at Authenticom. "With ContactVia, they are satisfying their compliance needs and simultaneously elevating their communication strategy. These dealers are leading a critical movement and customers are recognizing these efforts and rewarding companies that focus on consumer choice and transparency."

Dealer feedback at NADA on ContactVia was overwhelmingly positive, Gallagher said.

"As technology reduces face-to-face customer interaction in the showroom, auto dealers are looking for ways to make meaningful connections with their customers," Gallagher said. "Authenticom developed ContactVia to help dealers better understand their customers' communications, while at the same time proving they are good stewards of customer data. We conducted several product demonstrations during the show and dealers liked what they saw."

Through ContactVia, customers can choose email, text, or telephone as their preferred communications channel and select the type of information they receive, such as service reminders, recall repair updates, or vehicle purchase opportunities.

Once consumers have shared their preferences, automotive retailers can easily access preference data for internal use or securely provide data to customer-approved solution providers reaching out to consumers on the dealer's behalf. Consumers and dealers can manage access to data at any time using ContactVia's shared preference portal, a user-friendly web interface.

"Data privacy doesn't mean consumers want to shut off all access to their data," Gallagher said. "What they want is a personalized experience based on their wants and needs, where they have control over how their information is shared. ContactVia provides a way for dealers to create preference-based communication with their customers that ultimately helps strengthen relationships "

While Authenticom's initial customers for ContactVia will be automotive retailers, the company is developing the solution for use in other consumer-based industries, as well.

About Authenticom

Since 2002, Authenticom has been expanding its family of products to support their mission of connecting the world to data. Their emphasis in providing visibility, transparency, and control to customers has allowed organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations and partnerships.

Dealers who are unable to attend NADA can get more information, at https://www.contactvia.com or by calling (866) 289-3283.

