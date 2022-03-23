GameChanger Becomes Official Technology Partner of Prep Network and its Six Prep Sports Brands

The deal makes GameChanger the official scorekeeping, stats and team management app of Prep Hoops, Prep Girls Hoops, Prep Hoops Next, Prep Soccer, Prep Dig & Prep Redzone

NEW YORK and MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger , a youth sports mobile app for video streaming, scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping today announced a multi-year partnership with Prep Network , the national leader in prep coverage, events and athlete recruitment. The deal makes DICK'S Sporting Goods' GameChanger the official scorekeeping, stats and team management app of Prep Hoops, Prep Girls Hoops, Prep Hoops Next, Prep Soccer, Prep Dig & Prep Redzone. In cooperation with GameChanger, Prep Network will also release a new article series titled, "GameChangers of the Tournament," which will highlight noteworthy prospects across the Network's 100+ annual tournaments.

GameChanger and Prep Network partner up. (PRNewswire)

"Prep Network and GameChanger share a common goal of enhancing the overall youth athletics experience," said Nick Carroll, co-founder and CGO of Prep Network. "As a true innovator in the sports technology space, we're excited to partner with GameChanger and share the benefits of its app with our extensive prep sports network."

As the leader in prep sports coverage, Prep Network's writers and scouts produce over 3,000 articles each month and host over 100 tournaments and 100 showcases with thousands of teams and tens of thousands of athletes across the country each year. The Network has a goal to provide coverage for student-athletes at all levels to help them gain exposure to college coach recruiters.

"Prep Network is one of the most respected sources for nationwide prep sports coverage and top tournaments across multiple sports," said Brett Rhodes, director of partnerships and business development at GameChanger. "We want to help their audience of athletes populate their GameChanger player profile pages with stats and game footage, so they can fulfill their dreams of competing at the collegiate level."

Already the top-rated youth sports app for baseball and softball, GameChanger released deep analytics, scorekeeping and streaming service for basketball in 2020. Since its launch, more basketball games have been covered on GameChanger than are played in the NBA every decade. The company also released scorekeeping capability for youth football, soccer, hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby and water polo last year. Coaches use GameChanger to keep track of the score and live stream videos of the games so parents, friends and family members can follow along via the app anytime, anywhere.

Prep Network joins a growing list of GameChanger partners that includes Point Guard College Basketball (PGC), Little League, USA Baseball, USA Softball, over 20 state athletic associations and more.

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over four million games and over 550,000 teams a year. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

About Prep Network

Prep Network is the nation's comprehensive authority for club and high school athletics coverage, rankings and analysis. Consisting of nearly 140 websites across its brands, Prep Network published over 35,000 articles in 2021 highlighting college prospects at all levels throughout the country. In addition to its content, Prep Network runs a growing slate of 115 first-class tournaments in the Prep Hoops, Prep Girls Hoops, Prep Hoops Next, and Prep Dig Circuits, as well as the largest showcase series in the country for boys and girls basketball, volleyball, and football. Prep Network is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CONTACT: Cameron Papp, cameron@gc.com

SOURCE GameChanger