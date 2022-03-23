The Ken Blanchard Companies® Recognized as Top 20 Leadership Training Company for Seventh Year

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, has been named a Top Leadership Training Company by Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the training marketplace to help professionals select the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top Leadership Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the leadership training market

Client and customer representation

Business performance and growth

"The 2022 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging and specialized leadership development companies that are motivated to help develop leaders for all roles within an organization," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "Using innovations like simulation experiences, assessments, and other digital content, they strive to create unique experiences for all leaders."

"Being recognized by Training Industry is an honor," said Scott Blanchard, president of The Ken Blanchard Companies. "Our mission is to help our clients create positive workplaces and develop inspiring leaders. It is deeply gratifying to be recognized for this important work."

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard® has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, and the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

