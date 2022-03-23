Leopard Imaging Expands 3D Depth Time-of-Flight and Stereo Camera Portfolio for Edge Computing Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in high-definition embedded camera design and manufacturing, today announced it is building on its portfolio of 3D Depth Time-of-Flight (ToF) and Stereo camera solutions for edge computing. The company is also expanding its current solutions based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier to support the new Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module (SOM), taking edge computing and image processing to the next level for global customers.

An Elite Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Leopard Imaging develops 3D depth cameras based on a wide variety of imaging sensors compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform. This includes hardware and software development, image tuning, and one-stop shop customization services for developers and customers.

Leopard Imaging has a wide range of imaging solutions and a strong track record of developing 3D ToF cameras. With the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Leopard Imaging ToF cameras empower autonomous driving, robotics, IoT, drones, and other edge AI related industries. Leopard Imaging equips the imaging quality with Active Alignment (AA) technology through its manufacturing and its full integration services.

Leopard Imaging's ToF cameras and Hawk stereo cameras, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, will be available on Jetson AGX Orin in the second quarter of 2022. Delivering 275 TOPS, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin is one of the most powerful AI computers for energy-efficient autonomous machines. It accelerates the NVIDIA AI software stack with 2,048 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor Cores, 4x the CUDA cores and up to 8x the performance of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, and supports multiple sensors with the latest high-speed interfaces.

"As the first camera provider that joined the NVIDIA partner ecosystem, and the designer and manufacturer of 2D and 3D cameras for NVIDIA Jetson. Leopard Imaging is leveraging the new Jetson AGX Orin to take its AI-enabled image processing offerings to the next level," said Bill Pu, President and co-founder of Leopard Imaging.

Leopard Imaging exhibited demos of Hawk 3D Depth Camera on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier at CES 2022 and is going to exhibit demos of 3D Depth Cameras on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier and the new Jetson AGX Orin at the Embedded Vision Summit, running May 17-19, in Santa Clara, California.

