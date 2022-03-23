Mind Blockchain Introduces a New Blockchain for Mental Health.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Blockchain (MBC) is excited to announce its official launch of the MBC platform. The Mind Blockchain project has been designed to use the power of a decentralized platform to provide support to those engaged in the plight of mental health.

Mind Blockchain (PRNewswire)

It has been just over two years since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck the United States in full force.

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults lived with a mental illness, representing 51.5 million people. Estimates were that only half of those afflicted received treatment.

Among America's adolescents aged 12-17, 1 in 6 experienced a major depressive episode (MDE), and 3 million had serious thoughts of suicide.

More recent data showcases that the nation's mental health has become a crisis of epic proportions.

The Mind Blockchain project will seek to: support leading edge research seeking to develop new methods to treat, diagnose, and prevent mental illnesses; fund researchers working at the basic, translational, or clinical levels; support leading edge research seeking to develop new methods to treat, diagnose, manage, and prevent mental illnesses; and directly support, increase, and expand the delivery of mental health programs.

Mind Blockchain believes that the technology and developmental opportunities that a decentralized platform offers will especially bring much needed support to scientists studying the newest novel approaches in the field and investigators who have recently established independent research groups.

One of those opportunities has led to the development of a proprietary method for transmitting research data in a decentralized environment, which promises to provide a global impact on clinical research in the tracking, sharing, and caring for data. We are proud and excited to announce that this Non-Fungible Data (NFD)™ developmental process is presently in BETA testing.

Given the increasing complexity of challenges to our nation's mental and emotional health and well-being, Mind Blockchain will work to provide the catalyst to engage in short and long-term strategies to support across the mental health landscape.

About Mind Blockchain

The Mind Blockchain project brings together the powerful combination of creative, innovative, and industry-leading talent, driven by strategic expertise in technology, development, marketing, and real-world deployment. Mind Blockchain is committed to providing support and solutions within the mental health sector, while pursuing and supporting progressive, new, and existing platforms, programs, professionals, processes, and policies which herald the next generation of efforts to address mental health.

More information about the Mind Blockchain project can be found at: https://mindblockchain.io

Contact: media@mindbcmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mind Blockchain