Nordstrom Rack to Open Two New Locations in Fall 2022

SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack locations in the fall of 2022. The stores will be located in Phoenix, AZ, and Riverside, CA.

"We're excited to strengthen our presence in these two important markets, and to continue bringing our customers the brands they love at the best prices," said Geevy Thomas, President of Nordstrom Rack. "Our new Desert Ridge Marketplace location marks our ninth Nordstrom location in the greater Phoenix community, while Canyon Springs will be our thirty-fifth store in greater Los Angeles. We look forward to introducing our offerings to new customers and bringing them even closer to those we already serve."

Nordstrom Rack's new store in Phoenix, AZ will be located in Desert Ridge Marketplace, a 1.2 million-square-foot open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment center featuring retailers like Nike Unite, Ulta, and Barnes & Noble, in addition to entertainment venues like AMC Theatres and Dave & Busters as well as over 35 dining destinations. Desert Ridge Marketplace is owned and managed by Phoenix-based Vestar and is conveniently located just North of the Loop 101 on Tatum Boulevard. The 23,500-square-foot store is scheduled to open in fall 2022.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Nordstrom Rack to Desert Ridge Marketplace," said Jenny Cushing, Vice President of Leasing for Vestar. "The Nordstrom brand is synonymous with exceptional quality, selection, and customer service and has been the most highly requested concept among our customers for years. We are confident that Nordstrom Rack is the perfect complement to our already stellar tenant mix."

Nordstrom Rack's new Riverside, CA store will be located in Canyon Springs Marketplace, a retail hub that serves the cities of Riverside and Moreno Valley and features retailers like Petco, Best Buy, Hobby Lobby, Target, and Old Navy. The 30,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in fall 2022 and is managed by TDA Investment Group.

"We are excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Canyon Springs Marketplace! Joining the quality retailers at the Center including Old Navy, Petco and Big Lots, Nordstrom Rack will complement and enhance the shopping experience at the center and the greater Riverside Community," said Amy Goldfarb, Vice President of Asset Management at TDA Investment Group.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home, and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores. Nordstrom Rack delivers the fashion customers are used to experiencing at Nordstrom stores, while providing access to many of the same brands at a savings.

The Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom. The Rack is the number one largest source of new customers to Nordstrom and serves as a great introduction for new customers who may have never shopped at a Nordstrom store.

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

