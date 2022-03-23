Pappas: Certified notice out on 45,000 properties with unpaid taxes in Cook County

Pappas: Certified notice out on 45,000 properties with unpaid taxes in Cook County

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2022, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will begin the sale of unpaid 2019 property taxes that were originally due in 2020.

Property owners can avoid the Annual Tax Sale by paying the delinquent taxes and interest before the sale begins.

To see if your taxes are delinquent – and to make a payment – visit cookcountytreasurer.com and select "Avoid the Tax Sales." You can search by address or by Property Index Number.

About $219 million in unpaid 2019 property taxes is due on 44,741 homes, businesses and land.

"Unpaid taxes are found in all communities, but almost 79% of the taxes offered for sale are for properties in Black and Latino communities," Pappas said.

"Property owners should visit cookcountytreasurer.com to see if they are receiving all possible exemptions to pay only what they owe," Pappas said.

Tax buyers interested in participating in the sale should visit cooktaxsale.com to register for the sale or purchase a list of properties with delinquent taxes. Registration will be open from March 25 to May 2, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas