Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI) and Hochiki America Corporation announce their Strategic Alliance in Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems

NORWELL, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI) and Hochiki America Corporation are excited to announce their Strategic Alliance on code-compliant, all-inclusive Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) systems that ensure 100% Reliable In-Building Communications for First Responders, and improved protection of people, property & business continuity. These Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) bolsters Hochiki America's continued efforts to deliver greater integration as part of its complete portfolio of Life Safety Solutions.

Radio Solutions' Bi-Directional Amplifier Systems are the first all-inclusive, fully integrated system on the market to meet and exceed NFPA & IFC specifications and were the first BDA System to be Listed to the UL 2524 Standard in June 2018.

"Reliable radio coverage is not a luxury. It is a necessity. Lives depend upon it!" says Admir Surkovic, Founder and CEO of Radio Solutions Inc. "Our Award-Winning BDA Systems boost First Responder Communications throughout the building or structure, ensuring reliable communications, so they can minimize threats to lives — of First Responders and those they rescue." Reliable radio coverage is essential for first responders during emergencies. However, 56% of fire departments have experienced a communications failure within a building during an emergency incident within the last two years, according to a survey conducted by the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Surkovic continues, "Radio Solutions' Strategic Alliance with Hochiki America Corporation dramatically expands the ability to make all types of structures safer for building occupants and First Responders: from high rise towers to single story schools, from hospitals and municipal buildings to transportation hubs and tunnels. Our IFC, IBC, NFPA-Compliant Systems are now an integral part of Hochiki America's solutions to protect building occupants and First Responders."

Thomas Dennis, Hochiki America's Director of Sales, adds "Fire & Life Systems Projects increasingly involve Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems, or ERCES. Electrical contractors are requesting that Hochiki America Corporation's Distributors bid on a complete Life Safety Solution including Fire Detection & Alerting Systems, Fire Suppression and ERCES, and our Strategic Alliance with Radio Solutions enables Hochiki America to provide industry leading ERCES to all of our North American customers."

"As Firefighter phones are being phased-out, Hochiki America strategically chose BDA Systems from Radio Solutions to grow Hochiki America's Complete Life Safety Solutions, to increase Hochiki America's ability to provide life safety solutions that protect people and property."

"Hochiki America chose RSI as our partner because of their strong knowledge of the Code Requirements for ERCES, the fact that RSI was the first ERCES manufacturer to receive the UL 2524 Listing in 2018, and for their comprehensive training & support capabilities."

Dennis adds, "Hochiki America's Engineered Systems Integrators and Distributors are eager to expand their portfolio of Fire & Life Safety Solutions to include RSI's Bi-Directional Amplifier (or BDA) Systems." "BDA Systems are an integral part of the complete Life Safety System because they're required by International Building Codes, International Fire Codes, and their installation is specified in NFPA 72, NFPA 1221 and NFPA 1225. ERCES are required to have the same integrity and survivability as the Fire System, and they're also required to be monitored 24/7 by the Fire Alarm Control Panel, so ERCES are a logical addition to Hochiki America's complete line of Fire and Life Safety Solutions."

Dennis continues, "Hochiki America Corporation is delighted to bring RSI's industry-leading ERCES / BDA Systems to all our Engineered Systems Distributors in North America."

About Hochiki America Corporation: http://www.HochikiAmerica.com/

Hochiki Corporation, a world leader in fire protection equipment, was founded in Japan in 1918. Since then, eighteen subsidiaries have been formed around the world, including manufacturing locations in Japan, the UK, and at Hochiki America Corporation in the United States. Download Our Corporate Overview

About Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI) www.radiosolutionsinc.com

With thousands of successful system deployments across the US by the largest network of Certified Engineered Systems Integrators, RSI is the industry-leading Emergency Communications Solutions Provider. Radio Solutions helps First Responders stay connected and safe during in-building emergencies through a comprehensive portfolio of communication enhancement solutions. RSI's Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) improve in-building Public Safety communications in all types of structures: from high rise office towers to single story schools, from hospitals and municipal buildings to transportation hubs and tunnels. RSI's headquarters and their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are based in Norwell, Massachusetts, USA.

Contacts for Journalists

Hochiki America Corporation

7051 Village Drive, Suite 100

Buena Park, CA 90621-2268

714-670-3235

Radio Solutions, Inc.

Derek Case

Director, Marketing and Business Development

derek.case@radiosolutionsinc.com

781-384-2910

