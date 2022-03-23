Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Finance & Derivatives Practice with Addition of Martin Sharkey in London

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the addition of Martin Sharkey as partner in the firm's London office and member of the Finance & Derivatives Practice.

Martin is a leading structured finance practitioner with 20 years of experience in the CLO space, providing strategic counsel for CLO managers, investors and arrangers. He advises CLO managers on multi-currency, arbitrage, balance sheet, market value and ESG CLOs, as well as warehouse financings, collateral fund obligation transactions, CLO business acquisitions and portfolio sales. Martin is also experienced in risk retention compliance, repackagings, supply chain finance, fund finance and forward flow transactions.

"SRZ has an industry-leading U.S. CLO practice, and a pre-eminent funds and structured finance capability, and I am excited to be joining such an experienced team. I am looking forward to working with my talented colleagues in London and in the U.S. to achieve success for our clients," said Martin.

"Martin is an outstanding addition to our London team. His expertise builds on our structured finance capabilities in both the U.S. and U.K. and reflects the continued expansion of our London office," said Josh Dambacher, Co-Head of SRZ's London office and member of the firm's executive committee.

"Martin's longstanding CLO practice in London creates excellent synergies with our U.S. CLO practice, and he will provide a valuable cross-border perspective to our clients," added Craig Stein, New York partner and co-head of the Finance & Derivatives Group.

Schulte Roth & Zabel continues to add substantial talent across strategic practice areas to address emerging client needs in both the public and private markets. Martin, who previously worked in a magic circle law firm and is ranked by Legal 500 as a Leading Individual, joins recent additions Alexander Kim, head of the Intellectual Property Group with a focus on M&A in IP, and Ned Schodek in the Business Reorganization Group.

Other strategic additions include Gregory Ruback in the Finance and Derivatives Group and Polly O'Brien in the Finance & Derivatives Group, based in London; Mike Flynn, Jeffrey Symons and Brian C. Miner in the M&A and Securities Group; Gayle Klein in the Litigation Group; and Douglas S. Mintz in the Business Reorganization Group.

