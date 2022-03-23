SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 5, 2022 - (NYSE: EDU)

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of EDU during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: April 24, 2018 to July 22, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

DEADLINE: April 5, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24988&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EDU during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 5, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

