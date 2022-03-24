bp introduces Mashgin's instant, touchless self-checkout technology at Bay Area ampm stores

The AI-powered solution will shorten lines and give customers additional checkout options

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bp continues to redefine the convenience store experience with Mashgin's artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system. Mashgin's checkout system is the world's fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

The technology advances bp's journey of implementing new types of automated checkout at its stores. bp envisions a convenience store of the future with a variety of checkout options to give customers a choice in how they shop. This is the most recent step as bp aims to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility business by 2030 from around $5 billion in 2019.

Humberto Marroquin, vice president of mobility and convenience Americas, West Coast for bp, said, "bp remains focused on introducing new, tech-driven options for our customers to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience. By working with Mashgin, we can evolve our stores for a better customer experience."

Jack Hogan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mashgin, said, "We are thrilled to work with bp and ampm, a major leader amongst convenience stores, to further improve the in-store experience for their valued customers. The collaboration also hits close to home as ampm will be our first convenience store chain to deploy near Mashgin headquarters in Palo Alto, CA."

bp will pilot and test out Mashgin's innovative self-checkout technology at four ampm stores in 2022 before exploring options to roll it out wider. The technology will go live at the following four stores between April and June 2022:

2051 Walters Rd Fairfield, CA 94533

10421 Grant Line Rd , Elk Grove, CA 95624

3121 Bernal Ave Pleasanton, CA 94566

1 Rollins Rd Millbrae, CA 94030

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional point-of-sale solutions. Customers simply place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically, and can be on their way in as little as 5 seconds — with no need to look for or scan bar codes. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin serves millions of customers worldwide and is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more at www.mashgin.com

