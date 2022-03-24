Checkers® & Rally's® Franchisee Falcons Burger Acquires 30 Rally's Restaurants, Becomes Largest Brand Franchisee in the Company

Units Acquired from Longtime Rally's Franchisee Joe Hertzman Following Retirement



TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced that franchisee Falcons Burger has purchased 30 Rally's restaurants from longtime, fellow franchisee Joe Hertzman following his decision to retire. The acquisition of units in the Kentucky and Indiana markets makes Falcons Burger the largest franchisee with Checkers & Rally's with a total of 57 restaurants across several states. Moreover, Falcons Burger is continuing to grow through new restaurant construction.

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The Falcons Burger team has experienced enormous growth, and we're proud of their success," said Kris McDonald, Vice President of Development, Checkers & Rally's. "The growth story is made even sweeter in the transferring of Rally's units among fellow franchisees. Joe was one of our very first Rally's franchisees more than 30 years ago, and we're grateful for his dedication, and for truly embodying the Checkers & Rally's values for decades."

The Falcons Group (parent company of Falcons Burger) is a multi-concept franchise company led by Ali Chunara, President, Shamsu Charania, CEO and Sundar Pillai, Chief Administrative Officer.

"Checkers & Rally's has a proven and beloved concept that continues to expand and improve with an eye toward the future. We see great opportunity for ROI, white space to grow and technological innovation that will support operations and meet consumer demands," said Mr. Charania. "We congratulate Joe on his retirement and look forward to serving as stewards of the 30 Rally's restaurants we've acquired."

Checkers & Rally's is the pioneer of the double drive-thru restaurant model and continues to focus on nationwide growth and further strengthening its multiunit franchise system. Its small real estate footprint, double drive-thru and advanced delivery focused concept has done particularly well as consumer preference continues to shift towards off-premise options, fueling growth for both new and existing franchisees.

Checkers has 850 locations nationwide and growing. To learn more about its franchising opportunities, please visit CheckersFranchising.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.