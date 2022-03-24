ev.energy to demonstrate Smart Charging Strategies at Major Tesla Owners Club Event in Silicon Valley

SAN BRUNO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 26, ev.energy , a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, will co-host a Smart Charging Day in San Bruno with the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley. This event will show EV owners how smart charging reduces overall household expenditures by charging their cars at home, off-peak, and with renewable energy. The ev.energy app saves EV drivers money and provides peace of mind that they're getting the cheapest charge on clean energy sources through their 'set-it-and-forget-it' feature.

With rising gas prices, demand for electric vehicles and smart charging has skyrocketed. The mayor of San Bruno, Rico E. Medina, and more than 800 Silicon Valley residents are planning to attend the event on March 26, illustrating the demand for information about ev.energy's top-rated app and smart charging programs that slash energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.

Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley , an official Tesla-recognized car club that includes owners and fans of the Tesla brand, will learn how to smart charge their vehicle via the ev.energy app and how to earn utility rebates with clean energy providers Silicon Valley Clean Energy and Marin Clean Energy.

This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Register here: https://tesla-smart-charging-day.eventbrite.com .

WHAT: ev.energy to co-host Tesla Smart Charging Day

WHEN: Saturday, March 26: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT (pre-registration required)

WHERE: The Shops at Tanforan

In the parking lot adjacent to El Camino Real and Sneath Lane

1150 El Camino Real

San Bruno, CA 94066

WHO: Representatives from Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and ev.energy specialists will be on hand to demonstrate smart charging and answer questions

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and L2 chargers and intelligently manages EV charging in line with utility and network signals while keeping customers engaged and rewarded through an award-winning mobile app. With a global base of utility customers, ev.energy manages hundreds of megawatts of EV load on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy .

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

ev.energy@missionc2.com

View original content:

SOURCE ev.energy