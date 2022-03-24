FORTUNE Live Media Announces 2022 Events Schedule

FORTUNE returns to form with a robust slate of in-person, executive-level conferences

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced its 2022 conference calendar. Known for peer-level interactions and networking opportunities, all of FORTUNE's franchise events will be in-person gatherings this year, bringing together FORTUNE's membership communities. Building upon FORTUNE's cutting-edge content and unrivaled power to convene top CEOs, policymakers, and experts, the conferences are by-invitation-only, and designed for business leaders and executives. They are on the record and open to external press.

FORTUNE Live Media Editorial Director Michal Lev-Ram says, "News-making live events have been a pillar of FORTUNE journalism for decades, and we are excited to continue building out our stellar slate of conferences in 2022."

At FORTUNE's conferences, innovative formats and engaging sessions tap into the brand's top editors', members', and guests' insights on the most crucial topics facing industries today. Through one-on-one and panel interviews, as well as roundtable and town hall discussions, the agenda tackles topics such as best practices for navigating the ever-changing pandemic landscape; stakeholder capitalism and driving meaningful change worldwide; supply chains and a volatile global economy; and much more. Executives make further valuable connections during networking breaks, cocktail receptions, and meals at some of the country's most well-regarded restaurants.

FORTUNE's conference calendar for 2022 includes these marquee events:

Brainstorm Health, May 10–11, Los Angeles, CA: Leaders from across the health care world convene to discuss and share the most exciting innovations and practices taking place in the industry. https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-health-2022/

Brainstorm Design, May 23–24, Brooklyn, NY: Diverse and unique leaders from across industries convene to share perspectives and best practices at the nexus of design and business. https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-design-new-york/

Brainstorm Tech, July 11–13, Aspen, CO: A unique mix of technology executives, start-up founders, and corporate leaders explore new technology products and services. https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-tech-2022/

Most Powerful Women Summit, Oct. 10–12, Laguna Niguel, CA: A gathering of the most preeminent women in business along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts. https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2022/

CEO Initiative, Nov. 2–3, Palm Beach, FL: Purpose-led CEOs come together to share ideas and best practices that will drive the acceleration of stakeholder capitalism and leverage the power of business to positively impact society. https://fortune.com/conferences/the-fortune-ceo-initiative-2022/

Most Powerful Women Next Gen, Nov. 15–16, San Diego, CA: The next generation of top women executives, rising founders, and emerging leaders share best practices and learn from each other. https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-mpw-next-gen/

Impact Initiative, Nov. 29–30, Atlanta, GA: Senior executives convene to share ideas and formulate best practices for this new era, in which ESG and societal impact have become a key part of corporate output.

Brainstorm A.I., Dec. 5–6, San Francisco, CA: Top executives from the world's biggest tech companies, thought leaders, and innovators explore key issues emerging from the A.I. revolution.

Capitalizing on an exceptional pivot to virtual programming earlier in the pandemic, FORTUNE is also scheduled to host more than 50 smaller custom partnership events, dinner programs, and virtual membership meetings throughout the year. FORTUNE's events are presented with support from its partners, and FORTUNE thanks its 2022 sponsors committed to date, including AARP, Accenture, Bain, BCG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Citi, C3.ai, Deloitte, Diligent, EverFi, Great Place to Work Institute / UKG, Heidrick & Struggles, IBM Watson Health, IBM Corporation, Insigniam, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, McKinsey, Mizuho, Project Management Institute, PwC, Salesforce, Walton Family Foundation, and Workday.

To attend any of FORTUNE's events, or for information about speaker and partnership opportunities, please visit https://fortune.com/conferences.

